UBS Group Cuts Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Price Target to €140.00

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at UBS Group from €143.00 ($152.13) to €140.00 ($148.94) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale cut their price target on Koninklijke DSM from €190.00 ($202.13) to €175.00 ($186.17) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Koninklijke DSM from €170.00 ($180.85) to €162.00 ($172.34) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Koninklijke DSM from €164.00 ($174.47) to €148.00 ($157.45) in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Koninklijke DSM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.33.

Koninklijke DSM Stock Performance

Shares of RDSMY traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.85. The stock had a trading volume of 56,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,034. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Koninklijke DSM has a fifty-two week low of $26.59 and a fifty-two week high of $56.92.

About Koninklijke DSM

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, Switzerland, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

