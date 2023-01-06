Udine Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Udine Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,658 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,180,183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $264,653,000 after acquiring an additional 108,384 shares during the last quarter. Bender Robert & Associates lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 76,429 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,278,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 377.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 6,953 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 5,497 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,594,239 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $193,524,000 after acquiring an additional 156,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,147,535 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $139,299,000 after acquiring an additional 41,896 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (up previously from $205.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Summit Insights upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.09.

NVDA stock opened at $142.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.74. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $289.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.81%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $9,905,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,250,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,484,362.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,287 shares of company stock worth $30,743,722 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

