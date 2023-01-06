UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7-10.7.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.145-2.160 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.15 billion. UniFirst also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.10-$7.50 EPS.

UniFirst Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE UNF opened at $200.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $189.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.74. UniFirst has a 1 year low of $154.72 and a 1 year high of $202.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.36 and a beta of 0.91.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.03. UniFirst had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $516.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that UniFirst will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UniFirst Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. UniFirst’s payout ratio is currently 22.55%.

Several research firms have commented on UNF. TheStreet downgraded shares of UniFirst from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of UniFirst to $225.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of UniFirst from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 26th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UniFirst news, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $32,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,984 shares in the company, valued at $3,597,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Shane O’connor sold 1,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $221,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $32,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,597,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,978 shares of company stock worth $536,040 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of UniFirst

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in UniFirst during the 3rd quarter valued at $780,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in UniFirst by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,227 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in UniFirst by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 41,918 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,052,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in UniFirst by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,818 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in UniFirst by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 558,531 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $93,962,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

