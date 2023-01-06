United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded United-Guardian from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.
United-Guardian Stock Performance
NASDAQ UG opened at $10.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.73 million, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.48. United-Guardian has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $26.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.39.
Institutional Trading of United-Guardian
About United-Guardian
United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL line of water-based moisturizing and lubricating gel formulations; LUBRAJEL NATURAL consisting of natural ingredients for cosmetic use; LUBRAJEL MARINE; LUBRASIL II SB, a special formulation of LUBRAJEL in which silicone oil is incorporated into a LUBRAJEL base; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant that is used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; KLENSOFT, a surfactant, which is used in shampoos, shower gels, makeup removers, and other cosmetic formulations; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for skin creams, lotions, cleansers, and other cosmetics.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United-Guardian (UG)
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Crumbles 24% On Possible Bankruptcy News
- Why Is Kraft Heinz Moving Higher
- What will this mean for the Devon Energy stock price this year?
- Nio Stock, Is This The Bottom ?
- Will Trade Desk Inc Bounce Off Its Support Line?
Receive News & Ratings for United-Guardian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United-Guardian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.