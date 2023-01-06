United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded United-Guardian from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.

United-Guardian Stock Performance

NASDAQ UG opened at $10.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.73 million, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.48. United-Guardian has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $26.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.39.

Institutional Trading of United-Guardian

About United-Guardian

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in United-Guardian by 0.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in United-Guardian by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in United-Guardian by 66.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 93,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 37,300 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in United-Guardian by 88.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 15,634 shares during the period. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United-Guardian in the second quarter worth $334,000. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL line of water-based moisturizing and lubricating gel formulations; LUBRAJEL NATURAL consisting of natural ingredients for cosmetic use; LUBRAJEL MARINE; LUBRASIL II SB, a special formulation of LUBRAJEL in which silicone oil is incorporated into a LUBRAJEL base; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant that is used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; KLENSOFT, a surfactant, which is used in shampoos, shower gels, makeup removers, and other cosmetic formulations; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for skin creams, lotions, cleansers, and other cosmetics.

