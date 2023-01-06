Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Shares Gap Up to $33.63

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $33.63, but opened at $34.85. Universal Logistics shares last traded at $34.95, with a volume of 168 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on ULH. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Logistics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Universal Logistics Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $916.12 million, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.18.

Universal Logistics Announces Dividend

Universal Logistics ( NASDAQ:ULH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $505.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.30 million. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 45.16% and a net margin of 7.48%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.38%.

Institutional Trading of Universal Logistics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Universal Logistics by 8.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Universal Logistics by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Universal Logistics by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 41,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Universal Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Universal Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.07% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Logistics

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

