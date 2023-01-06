Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Barrington Research decreased their target price on Universal Technical Institute from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Universal Technical Institute from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Universal Technical Institute from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Technical Institute has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

NYSE:UTI traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $6.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,115. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.63 million, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89. Universal Technical Institute has a one year low of $5.27 and a one year high of $11.45.

Universal Technical Institute ( NYSE:UTI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 6.17%. Research analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 82,827 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.31 per share, with a total value of $522,638.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 216,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,496.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased 296,531 shares of company stock valued at $1,880,926 over the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the second quarter worth $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 4,212.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 10,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd bought a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

