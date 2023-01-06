USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.35-3.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $850-950 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $959.80 million. USANA Health Sciences also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.65-$3.65 EPS.

USANA Health Sciences Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of USNA stock opened at $54.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.85. USANA Health Sciences has a twelve month low of $48.61 and a twelve month high of $102.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.71.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $233.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.70 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at USANA Health Sciences

A number of research firms recently weighed in on USNA. StockNews.com began coverage on USANA Health Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on USANA Health Sciences from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 1,474 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total transaction of $79,478.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,457.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On USANA Health Sciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 56.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 27.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 21.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 9.3% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 111.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. 52.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.