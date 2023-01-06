Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Holdings Lifted by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF accounts for 3.4% of Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Avitas Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $14,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 11,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

Shares of VCR opened at $219.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.70. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $213.73 and a 52-week high of $338.46.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.