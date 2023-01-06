Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) is VERITY Wealth Advisors’ 3rd Largest Position

VERITY Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 6.5% of VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $6,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keystone Financial Group increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 53,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 15,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $50.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.15. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $43.06 and a 1-year high of $62.70.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

