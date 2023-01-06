Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Absolute Capital Management LLC

Absolute Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 14,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Dentgroup LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 30,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 8,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $42.35 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $51.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.72.

