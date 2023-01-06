Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Omnia Family Wealth LLC

Omnia Family Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 70.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 52,841 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 146.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 11,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 6,561 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 54,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 46,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.54. The stock had a trading volume of 260,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,838,896. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.55. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $51.26.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

