Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $18,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG traded up $2.94 on Friday, reaching $212.19. 10,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,364,421. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $311.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $220.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.02.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

