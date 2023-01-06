Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 64.0% during the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $311.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $329.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $337.90. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $291.61 and a 12 month high of $447.46.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

