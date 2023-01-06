Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Index Fund Advisors Inc.

Index Fund Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 873 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.3% of Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VB. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,030,000 after buying an additional 230,835 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,695,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $2.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $186.02. The company had a trading volume of 817 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,215. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $224.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.35.
