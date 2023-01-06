Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Allred Capital Management LLC

Allred Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 304,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,944 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 60,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 50,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,492,000 after buying an additional 9,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 56,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,395,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $348.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $358.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $358.41. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $435.04.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

