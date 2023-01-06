Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 282,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,270 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 3.8% of Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $21,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 28,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 10,473 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 332.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 287,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,394,000 after acquiring an additional 220,935 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 4,942 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,454,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,215,000 after acquiring an additional 132,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $669,000.

BSV stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.63. The stock had a trading volume of 14,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,919,216. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.76. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.03 and a 52-week high of $80.53.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

