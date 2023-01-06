Velas One Day Trading Volume Hits $448,349.03 (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One Velas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0210 or 0.00000124 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a market capitalization of $50.40 million and $448,349.03 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Velas has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00069097 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00060260 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001108 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00009210 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00022876 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000228 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 33% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003857 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000119 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,398,304,419 coins. Velas’ official website is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

