Verasity (VRA) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.90 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. In the last seven days, Verasity has traded up 4% against the US dollar. Verasity has a total market cap of $23.55 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verasity token can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Verasity alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005898 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001077 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00011377 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000130 BTC.

About Verasity

VRA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 tokens. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.