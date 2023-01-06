VERITY Wealth Advisors Lowers Stock Position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

VERITY Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 21,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,988 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 425.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 152,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,929,000 after purchasing an additional 67,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $314,000.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF stock opened at $54.90 on Friday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF has a 1 year low of $44.82 and a 1 year high of $68.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.02.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

