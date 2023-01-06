Vertcoin (VTC) Market Capitalization Achieves $9.17 Million

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000823 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded 3% lower against the dollar. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $9.17 million and $26,565.82 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,924.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.61 or 0.00446717 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00020511 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $156.48 or 0.00924553 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00115279 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.05 or 0.00597082 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005896 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.75 or 0.00252615 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 65,832,560 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org.

Vertcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.