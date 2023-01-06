Vianet Group (LON:VNET) Shares Up 0.7%

Vianet Group plc (LON:VNET – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 69 ($0.83) and last traded at GBX 69 ($0.83). 9,290 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 23,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 68.50 ($0.83).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.65. The company has a market capitalization of £19.88 million and a P/E ratio of 3,450.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 60.01 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 61.16.

Vianet Group Company Profile

Vianet Group plc provides data services, actionable management information, and business insights in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and Canada. It operates through Smart Zones and Smart Machines segments. The company offers SmartContact, a contactless payment solution for vending machines, self-service, and unattended retail markets; SmartVend, a vending management software system; iDraught, a draught beer quality and waste management system; SmartInsight, which provides actionable data and insights through interactive reporting; SmartAcademy which offers a range of e-learning videos and face to face training courses to support the business; and SmartMetrics, a telemetry solution that offers data capture and machine management services.

