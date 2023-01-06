Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Shares Up 8.7%

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) shares shot up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.85 and last traded at $8.78. 31,186 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 8,559,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VKTX. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Viking Therapeutics to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Maxim Group raised their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

Viking Therapeutics Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $669.50 million, a P/E ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 0.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,147,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,442,000 after acquiring an additional 27,971 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 8.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,680,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,041,000 after purchasing an additional 296,353 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 1.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,673,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,272,000 after purchasing an additional 30,613 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 29.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,375,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 312,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,638,000. 34.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.