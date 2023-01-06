Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) PT Lowered to $22.00 at UBS Group

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at UBS Group from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on VIRT. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Virtu Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.13.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Virtu Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $21.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.37. Virtu Financial has a fifty-two week low of $19.59 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Virtu Financial

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Virtu Financial news, Director Joanne Minieri bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.63 per share, for a total transaction of $90,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,311.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 42.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 782,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,258,000 after buying an additional 11,593 shares during the period. Hahn Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 3.2% in the third quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 551,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,454,000 after purchasing an additional 16,940 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 13.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 138,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 16,575 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 0.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,321,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,489,000 after purchasing an additional 11,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.