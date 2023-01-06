Visa (NYSE:V) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

V has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $248.52.

Visa Stock Down 0.7 %

V stock opened at $211.11 on Tuesday. Visa has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $235.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $208.02 and a 200 day moving average of $202.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 7,648.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 78,476 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

