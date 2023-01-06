vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of VTVT opened at $0.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.89. vTv Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $1.40. The stock has a market cap of $78.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of -1.11.

Institutional Trading of vTv Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $36,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in vTv Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 14,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 150,228 shares during the last quarter. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company is developing TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

