VVS Finance Price Up 5% Over Last 7 Days (VVS)

VVS Finance (VVS) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. VVS Finance has a total market cap of $100.38 million and approximately $712,070.76 worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, VVS Finance has traded up 5% against the US dollar. One VVS Finance token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

VVS Finance was first traded on November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 69,350,673,825,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,038,302,452,010 tokens. The official website for VVS Finance is vvs.finance. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VVS Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VVS Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VVS Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

