Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Trading 2.5% Higher

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Rating) traded up 2.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.99 and last traded at $9.30. 6,308 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 202% from the average session volume of 2,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.08.
Separately, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Waldencast from $12.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.13.
Waldencast plc, a skincare company, develops, markets, and sells skin health products worldwide. The company offers approximately 200 cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.
