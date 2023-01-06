Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Trading 2.5% Higher

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Rating) traded up 2.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.99 and last traded at $9.30. 6,308 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 202% from the average session volume of 2,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Waldencast from $12.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Get Waldencast alerts:

Waldencast Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waldencast

Waldencast Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WALD. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waldencast in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Waldencast by 295.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Waldencast by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 194,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 54,774 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Waldencast by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,185,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,751,000 after purchasing an additional 239,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in shares of Waldencast in the 1st quarter valued at about $989,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Waldencast plc, a skincare company, develops, markets, and sells skin health products worldwide. The company offers approximately 200 cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Waldencast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waldencast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.