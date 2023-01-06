Waltonchain (WTC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $413,381.50

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One Waltonchain token can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00001126 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. Waltonchain has a market cap of $15.56 million and $413,381.50 worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Waltonchain

Waltonchain (CRYPTO:WTC) is a token. It was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 86,584,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,608,936 tokens. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org.

Waltonchain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem.”

