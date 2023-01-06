Waltonchain (WTC) Price Reaches $0.19 on Major Exchanges

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 6th. In the last week, Waltonchain has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar. Waltonchain has a total market cap of $15.73 million and approximately $413,496.52 worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waltonchain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00001137 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waltonchain Token Profile

Waltonchain (CRYPTO:WTC) is a token. It launched on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 86,585,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,610,502 tokens. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org.

Waltonchain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

