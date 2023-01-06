WashTec (ETR:WSU) Shares Up 0.8%

WashTec AG (ETR:WSU – Get Rating) shot up 0.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €35.80 ($38.09) and last traded at €35.80 ($38.09). 3,260 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 30,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at €35.50 ($37.77).

The company has a market cap of $479.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.85, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €35.82 and a 200 day moving average price of €38.25.

WashTec Company Profile

WashTec AG provides solutions for car wash in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers various roll-over, self-service, and commercial vehicle wash equipment, as well as associated peripheral devices. It also provides wash tunnel systems; water reclaim systems; equipment maintenance; service projects and upgrades; spare parts; and digital solutions, as well as car wash chemicals under the Auwa brand.

