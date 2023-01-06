Waters (NYSE:WAT) Shares Down 5.5%

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $326.88 and last traded at $328.11. Approximately 4,163 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 273,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $347.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WAT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Waters from $348.00 to $317.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $345.22.

Waters Stock Down 6.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The firm has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $332.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $319.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waters

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $708.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.30 million. Waters had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 189.79%. Research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Waters news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.70, for a total transaction of $354,447.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,842,772.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waters

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,646 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Waters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,553,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Waters by 282.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 74,395 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,052,000 after acquiring an additional 54,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Waters by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,532 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Further Reading

