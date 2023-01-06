Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

WBS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Webster Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Webster Financial to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.63.

NYSE:WBS opened at $46.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.81. Webster Financial has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $65.00.

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Webster Financial had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $664.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.62 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 112.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Webster Financial will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 47.48%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBS. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Webster Financial by 217.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the first quarter worth about $480,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the first quarter worth about $2,357,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the first quarter worth about $410,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 78.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

