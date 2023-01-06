Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Price Target to $177.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $169.00 to $177.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $144.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $168.00 to $148.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ascendis Pharma A/S has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $160.27.
Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Performance
ASND opened at $124.20 on Tuesday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $61.58 and a 12-month high of $134.52. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.45 and its 200 day moving average is $104.89. The company has a current ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.
About Ascendis Pharma A/S
Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.
