Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Price Target to $177.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $169.00 to $177.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $144.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $168.00 to $148.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ascendis Pharma A/S has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $160.27.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Performance

ASND opened at $124.20 on Tuesday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $61.58 and a 12-month high of $134.52. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.45 and its 200 day moving average is $104.89. The company has a current ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ascendis Pharma A/S

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,165,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $480,173,000 after buying an additional 295,224 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,665,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $547,552,000 after acquiring an additional 594,855 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,316,215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $308,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,757 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,184,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,296,000 after purchasing an additional 349,157 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,017,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,365,000 after purchasing an additional 14,047 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.