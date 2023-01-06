Wells Fargo & Company Raises Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Price Target to $80.00

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $78.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.95. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.84 and a 52 week high of $85.61. The stock has a market cap of $65.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 304.29%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,638,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,524,338,000 after buying an additional 882,517 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,601,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,287,000 after purchasing an additional 319,459 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 41,751,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,012,000 after purchasing an additional 483,847 shares during the period. Third Point LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 481.9% during the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 11,550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,388,000 after purchasing an additional 9,565,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,470,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,971,000 after buying an additional 50,040 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

