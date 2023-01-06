Wells Fargo & Company Trims CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Target Price to $101.00

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $106.00 to $101.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVS Health from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $118.53.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS Health stock opened at $90.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $118.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.62 and its 200 day moving average is $97.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CVS Health has a 52-week low of $86.28 and a 52-week high of $111.25.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $81.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.53 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.62%.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVS Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in CVS Health by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,245,000 after buying an additional 181,966 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in CVS Health by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in CVS Health by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 2,910 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in CVS Health by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 303,065 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,382,000 after buying an additional 38,670 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

