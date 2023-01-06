WestRock (NYSE:WRK) PT Lowered to $37.00

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.55% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on WestRock from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on WestRock from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on WestRock from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet cut WestRock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on WestRock from $57.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.71.

WestRock Price Performance

Shares of WestRock stock opened at $35.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.37. WestRock has a 52 week low of $30.08 and a 52 week high of $54.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at WestRock

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.02). WestRock had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Currey M. Russell sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $2,008,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 245,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,954,844.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of WestRock

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in WestRock by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. grew its position in WestRock by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 9,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in WestRock by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 59,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in WestRock by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

