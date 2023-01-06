Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Purchased by Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 13.4% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 201,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,124,000 after acquiring an additional 23,908 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 21.5% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth approximately $57,920,000. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 39.4% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 271,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,984,000 after purchasing an additional 76,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 16.2% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

NYSE WY opened at $30.30 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $27.36 and a 1-year high of $43.04. The company has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.55.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 21.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.