WhiteCoin 1-Day Volume Reaches $699,678.25 (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0480 or 0.00000287 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $44.13 million and $699,678.25 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.55 or 0.00439808 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00031537 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00020748 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005958 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000845 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00018562 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 970,110,765 coins and its circulating supply is 919,642,998 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

