WINkLink Trading 1.9% Lower This Week (WIN)

WINkLink (WIN) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. During the last seven days, WINkLink has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. One WINkLink token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. WINkLink has a market cap of $70.74 million and $11.05 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINkLink Token Profile

WINkLink’s launch date was July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,701,859,243 tokens and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 tokens. WINkLink’s official website is winklink.org. The Reddit community for WINkLink is https://reddit.com/r/win_wink. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @winklink_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WINkLink is winklink-oracle.medium.com.

Buying and Selling WINkLink

According to CryptoCompare, “WINkLink (WIN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. WINkLink has a current supply of 993,701,859,243.4863 with 961,737,300,000 in circulation. The last known price of WINkLink is 0.00007243 USD and is down -4.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $13,303,591.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://winklink.org/.”

