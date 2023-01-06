Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.79.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WIT. Credit Suisse Group lowered Wipro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wipro in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.87 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wipro

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of Wipro by 263.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 268,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 194,624 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wipro during the 2nd quarter valued at $513,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wipro during the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Wipro by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 54,730 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 12,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wipro during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. 2.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wipro Price Performance

Wipro stock opened at $4.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.02. Wipro has a 52-week low of $4.38 and a 52-week high of $9.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.83.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Wipro had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Wipro will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

