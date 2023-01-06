WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM) Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM – Get Rating) were up 2.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $50.21 and last traded at $50.09. Approximately 88,498 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 75,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.79.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund Trading Up 2.7 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 744.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 23.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the mid-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

