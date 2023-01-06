Wrapped Cardano (WADA) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $9.55 Billion

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 6th. Wrapped Cardano has a total market cap of $9.55 billion and approximately $34,010.72 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Cardano coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00001632 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped Cardano has traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Cardano Profile

Wrapped Cardano launched on September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 34,277,702,082 coins and its circulating supply is 34,521,458,802 coins. Wrapped Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The official message board for Wrapped Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wrapped Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 34,277,702,081.605 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.27100071 USD and is up 1.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $36,324.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

