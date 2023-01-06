X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDW) Trading 0.9% Higher

X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDW – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $45.03 and last traded at $45.03. 31,738 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 22,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.64.

X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 68,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,984,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.24% of X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.