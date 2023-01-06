XRP Trading 0.8% Lower This Week (XRP)

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. In the last week, XRP has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. XRP has a total market capitalization of $17.27 billion and approximately $743.21 million worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XRP coin can now be bought for $0.34 or 0.00002015 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
About XRP
XRP (XRP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,989,171,756 coins and its circulating supply is 50,563,767,827 coins. XRP’s official message board is www.xrpchat.com. The Reddit community for XRP is https://reddit.com/r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XRP’s official Twitter account is @ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here. XRP’s official website is xrpl.org.
Buying and Selling XRP
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XRP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
