XRUN (XRUN) Price Tops $0.32

XRUN (XRUN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 6th. During the last week, XRUN has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. XRUN has a market cap of $312.94 million and $98,038.80 worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XRUN token can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001915 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRUN Token Profile

XRUN’s genesis date was April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,000,000 tokens. The official website for XRUN is xrun.run/m. XRUN’s official message board is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling XRUN

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiencyTelegram”

