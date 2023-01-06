yearn.finance Price Hits $5,538.31 on Major Exchanges (YFI)

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One yearn.finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $5,538.31 or 0.32665237 BTC on major exchanges. yearn.finance has a market cap of $202.91 million and approximately $18.00 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, yearn.finance has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00003294 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000284 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000352 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.92 or 0.00447620 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000194 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.15 or 0.01746013 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,187.01 or 0.30580970 BTC.
yearn.finance Token Profile
yearn.finance was first traded on July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,666 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,638 tokens. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @iearnfinance. yearn.finance’s official message board is medium.com/iearn. yearn.finance’s official website is yearn.finance.
Buying and Selling yearn.finance
