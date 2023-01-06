ZClassic Trading 3.5% Higher This Week (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for $0.0373 or 0.00000220 BTC on exchanges. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $346,375.58 and $15.38 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ZClassic has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00244322 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00078940 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00050856 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002171 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

