ZEON (ZEON) One Day Trading Volume Hits $123,024.81

ZEON (ZEON) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. During the last week, ZEON has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. One ZEON token can currently be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZEON has a total market cap of $147.03 million and approximately $123,024.81 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ZEON Profile

ZEON’s launch date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 tokens. ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZEON is zeon.network. The Reddit community for ZEON is https://reddit.com/r/zeonnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ZEON Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain.ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

