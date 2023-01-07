125,124 Shares in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN) Acquired by 4J Wealth Management LLC

4J Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 125,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,000. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares accounts for 1.1% of 4J Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. 4J Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.34% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDN. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,832,000. New Harbor Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 1,962,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,435,000 after purchasing an additional 114,189 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,690,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,141,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,991,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares Stock Performance

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares stock opened at $16.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.42. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares has a 1-year low of $14.09 and a 1-year high of $18.32.

