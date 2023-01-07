14,533 Shares in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Bought by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management increased its position in Realty Income by 21.5% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 243,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,593,000 after buying an additional 43,069 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 10.9% during the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 174,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,105,000 after purchasing an additional 17,093 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the second quarter worth about $235,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 2.7% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $64.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $40.19 billion, a PE ratio of 59.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.76. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $75.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.67.

The company also recently declared a dec 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.2485 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous dec 22 dividend of $0.25. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 278.50%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

